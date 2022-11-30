Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 19,677 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $837.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

