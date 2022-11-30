Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 19,677 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $16.80.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $837.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
