MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $3,071.64 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

