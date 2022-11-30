Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 36,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,694,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 555.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

