Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

OPA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,405. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

