Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock remained flat at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $796.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

