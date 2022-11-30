Maiar DEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $153,714.57 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $244.04 million and $153,714.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003502 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,144.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

