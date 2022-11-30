MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.0951 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and approximately $8,508.86 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

