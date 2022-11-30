Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $705,435.31

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $705,435.31 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $14.99 or 0.00087909 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.88 or 0.06720067 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00508947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.50 or 0.30956592 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

