Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %
MGMLF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.11. 85,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,781. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.14.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
