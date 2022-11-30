Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

MGMLF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.11. 85,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,781. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

