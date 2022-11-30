Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1,056.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,819,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,290.61 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,188.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,243.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

