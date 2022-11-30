MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $100,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $256.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

