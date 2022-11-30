Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -165.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

