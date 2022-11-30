MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.1 %

MCFT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. 49,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,983. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.