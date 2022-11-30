McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

MKC opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

