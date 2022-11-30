McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average of $347.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.