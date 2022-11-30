Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. 351,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.