Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Methanex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MEOH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Methanex by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

