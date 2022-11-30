MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $82.79 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $82.79 million and $6.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.80 or 0.00111991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.69014931 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,815,376.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

