MetisDAO Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $87.58 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $19.88 or 0.00115783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.69014931 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,815,376.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

