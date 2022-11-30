MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $7.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289. MGM China has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.
