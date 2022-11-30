MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $7.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289. MGM China has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

