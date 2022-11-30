MiL.k (MLK) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and $3.30 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,797,995 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

