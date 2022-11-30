Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 1,085 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.91. 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

