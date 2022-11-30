Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 1.88% of Maximus worth $72,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Maximus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.