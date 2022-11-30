Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $121.08 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,161 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $121,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. 59,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

