Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 77,352 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,352 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $84,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in American Tower by 38.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 89.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.13. 26,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

