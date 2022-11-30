Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.94 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $142.12 or 0.00831592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $74.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,090.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00460307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022856 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00117570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00661281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00247056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00255995 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,207,550 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.