MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00506568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.64 or 0.30809673 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

