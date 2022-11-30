My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $922,969.17 and $925,559.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.01774313 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012253 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029395 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.01797279 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.