National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$88.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

DLMAF traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

