Natixis Acquires 295,051 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Natixis raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 921,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,051 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after buying an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after buying an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.