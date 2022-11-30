Natixis Acquires 81,093 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Okta were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $244.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

