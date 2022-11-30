Natixis Acquires Shares of 162,600 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000. Natixis owned 0.12% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

