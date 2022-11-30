Natixis Has $12.97 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Paychex were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

