Natixis Invests $13.68 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.25% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 63.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TopBuild by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

