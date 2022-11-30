nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.59 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,897,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $63.00.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
