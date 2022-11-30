nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.59 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,897,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.