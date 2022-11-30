nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.23 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,896,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.55.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in nCino by 33.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in nCino by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

