NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.