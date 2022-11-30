New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NJR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

