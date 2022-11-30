New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 416.7% in November

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDVLY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 3,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. New World Development has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

New World Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from New World Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

