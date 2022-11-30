NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,251,665 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 7,623.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,665 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 10.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $25.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
