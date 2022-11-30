NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,251,665 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 7,623.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,665 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 10.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $25.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

