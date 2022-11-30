NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 148,939 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

