NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,163 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $36,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,330. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.