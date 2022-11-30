NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,163 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $36,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,330. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

