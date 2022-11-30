NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

