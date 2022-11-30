NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.24. 493,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

