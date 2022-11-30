NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $184.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,588. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

