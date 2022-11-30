NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,620,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,481,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.