NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $80.68 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.3% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $80,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,792. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

