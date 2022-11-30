NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 28,366 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. 217,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

