NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

