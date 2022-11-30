NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 47,879 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Ryder System worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:R traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,259. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

